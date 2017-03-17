Milford Mirror

Man urinated in locked room, nabbed after boasting on Facebook

By Milford Mirror on March 17, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Milford man who reportedly broke into a room of a house he was living in, urinated on items inside, and then boasted about it on Facebook, was arrested March 15.

Police said they arrested James Rainieri, 21, of 24 Cindy Circle, and charged him with burglary and criminal mischief for allegedly breaking into a locked room in the house and damaging items inside, also urinating on things inside the room.

Rainieri initially denied doing the damage but was developed as the suspect after he posted on Facebook about committing the act, police said.

Bond was set at $1,000, and he is scheduled to go to court April 11.

