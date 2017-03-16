Senior Center offers tax help, and more

TAX PREPARATIONS

AARP Volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through April 14, at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. Participants will be required to register by calling 203 877-5131.

FREE TAX PREPARATION

The VITA Program will be providing free income tax preparation at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive for all ages and low income families on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Mondays 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through April 18. Participants will be required to register by calling TEAM at 203 736-5420.

SUPER BINGO

Super Bingo will be played at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Monday, March 20 from 10:00 a.m. too 3:30 p.m. There is a lunch break 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. 203 877-5131.

AARP SAFE DRIVER COURSE

Wednesday, March 22nd, an AARP Safe Driver course will be offered at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson drive, Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Call Ed Berry 203 549-9629 to register.

CONCERT TIME

The Milford Senior Center Choral Group and Band presents a program of familiar Irving Berlin songs at a free concert, Friday, March 24 at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. The program will transport you to “The Music Box Theater” with soloists, ensembles, storytelling and dances, including the Center’s Tap Class directed by teacher, Shirley Anderson. The show will conclude with a stirring patriotic segment, followed by a rousing finale of God Bless America. The Band and Choral Group is directed by Linda Whittaker. 203 877-5131

HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY

Healthy living for your brain and body will be presented during a program at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Tuesday, March 28 at 1:00 p.m. Science is able to provide insights into how to optimize our physical and cognitive health as we age. The program will present research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Hands-on tools to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging will be discussed. Maria Tomasetti of the Alzheimer’s Association will present this program. 203 877-5131.

CENTER VOLUNTEER EXHIBITS PAINTINGS

Maria Hamilton, the Center’s volunteer hair stylist enjoys an avocation of painting unique and unusual landscapes and the changing seasons and nature. Her paints are on display during an exhibit at the Milford Library during the month of March.