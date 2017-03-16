St. Mary Tournament winners, sponsors

Congratulations to the winners of the 2017 St. Mary School Milford 43rd annual Basketball Tournament.

St. Mary’s is especially proud of their 8th Grade Varsity Boys and 4th Grade JJ Varsity Girls W Team for winning their divisions, and the 7/8th Grade Varsity Girls, who battled for second place.

Special recognition also goes to the 6th Grade JV and 8th Grade Varsity boys teams for clinching the No. 2 spots in the CT State Tournament.

Here is the full list of winners with runners up in parentheses:

GJJV – St. Mary 4th Grade W (St. Rita Hamden)

BJJV – St. Lawrence Shelton 4th Grade (All Saints Norwalk)

GJV – St. Thomas Aquinas SC (St. Rita Hamden)

BJV – St. James 6th Grade (Assumption Ansonia)

GV – St. Catherine (St. Mary Milford)

BV – St. Mary 8th grade (St. Thomas SC)

The St. Mary Basketball Tournament Committee would like to thank everyone for their participation in the tournament this year. Because of your support, the tournament was a success.

We are grateful to all of our Sponsors:

Platinum: TRI-CITY HEATING *COOLING*APPLIANCE*PLUMBING

Tournament: NAPOLI MOTORS, FILANOWSKI FARMS, KRON PROPERTY SERVICES,GANIM INJURY LAWYERS, SURF AVENUE AUTO BODY

Championship: TBNG CONSULTING, PEDIATRIC HOUSE CALL SOLUTIONS

Fast Break: MILFORD BANK, MORRISON INSURANCE, STOP & SHOP

Free Throw: PHH HOME LOANS, McINNIS COMPANIES