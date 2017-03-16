Arts: Upcoming shows and events

Nite Spot Nights

Nite Spot Nights presents the Gin Fizz Band Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council.

The show is being presented by the Milford Arts Council, in association with Pantochino Productions Inc.

Gin Fizz brings the sounds of the 1920s, 30s, 40s and 50s. From hot jazz to sultry ballads to French swing, Gin Fizz plays these vintage gems with hip, youthful exuberance, while capturing the romance and sophistication of a bygone era.

Tickets for Nite Spot Nights are $30 and available online at milfordarts.org or by calling 203-878-6647.

Art show

The “Body of Art” exhibition at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue runs through April 27, and viewing days are Tuesday to Friday, noon to 4 p.m.

The show features figurative and portrait works and all two dimensional mediums.

Live @ the Mac

Live @ the Mac Presents Satisfaction, Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m.

The band performs the Beatles, Stones, Credence, Sam Cooke, Steam, The Boxtops, Procol Harem, The Moody Blues, The Foundation, The Turtles, The Doors, The Animals, Cream, Roy Orbison, Wilson Pickett and many more.

Tickets are $15 for MAC members and $20 for non-members. Student tickets are available for $5 with valid student ID.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Snacks, beer and wine will be available for a nominal charge. The coffee is free. For tickets, go to milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647. Reservations are recommended.

For directions and information about the concert visit milfordarts.org.

April vacation theater

Pantochino Productions is registering young actors for its upcoming April Vacation Theatre Camp to be held at their studio space in the former Saint Ann School from April 10 through 14.

The April Vacation Theatre Camp is for young actors age 8 to 13. Participants will learn, rehearse and perform an original musical. This year’s production will be “Punk Skunks,” based on the popular children’s book by Trisha Speed Shaskan. The musical version is written by Pantochino’s Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg, who will also direct the project. The performance of the show will take place on stage at the Milford Arts Council Center for the Arts.

Enrollment is limited. Full details on the camp along with registration form can be found at www.pantochino.com.

Eastbound auditions

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council, announces new audition dates for the third show of its 23rd season, 4,000 Miles, by Amy Herzog, directed by Nancy A. Herman.

Performances will be June 2 through June 18.

Auditions will now be held on April 4 and April 5t at 7 p.m. at the Milford Center for the Arts (40 Railroad Avenue South). Actors who may be unable to attend those audition times should contact the producer, Michael Shavel at [email protected] to set up an alternate time.

Roles are available for one man (aged early 20s), three women (ages late teens to early 90s). Actors will be asked to read sides from the script. Actors interested in reviewing the script in advance should contact the director [email protected]

For more information contact the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647.

Broadway Bootcamp

Arts in CT announces Broadway Bootcamp, April 10-14. For information go to

www.artsinct.org/springbreak. Arts in CT is located at 64 Ridge St. For information, 203-936-8567 or [email protected]