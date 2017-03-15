Milford Mirror

Kids solve everyday problems with Invention Convention ideas

By Jill Dion on March 15, 2017 in Schools · 0 Comments

Maceo Regan, a local kindergarten student, invented a special sleeve that doubles as a tissue.

He calls it the Snotty Sleeve.

The material is the length of his arm, wraps around his arm and is secured by Velcro®. It’s great for kids who tend to wipe their nose on their sleeve, he said.

These students participated in the Invention Convention Saturday at Jonathan Law High
School, run by the Milford Education Foundation. Semilola Obayomi, left, invented a bed that sort of makes itself.  Next is Jake Arneth, who invented an automatic guinea pig cage cleaner, and then Nate Seluga, who designed candy to quench your thirst. James Clinton is holding light-up slippers he invented, and at right is Liam Young, who invented a device for watering the Christmas tree.

There were other kid-designed inventions at this year’s Invention Convention, which was held March 11 at Jonathan Law High School.

Kaitlin Dobkowski, a middle school student, invented the portable pocket, a pocket that attaches to a belt and which she says is very handy when your clothes don’t have built-in pockets.

The Milford Public Library and the Milford Education Foundation recently held a free program at the library, readying local students to present their ideas at the fourth annual Milford Invention Convention this past Saturday.

Milford finalists will advance to Regional Semifinals, where they will compete for a spot at the 34th Annual Connecticut Invention Convention.

Mayor Ben Blake was among local officials and residents getting a look at the inventions last weekend in the Jonathan Law High School gym.

He didn’t have a favorite.

“They’re all good,” the mayor said. “One is better than the next. They are all very practical.”

Semilola Obayomi invented a practical solution for the people who hate making their beds. It’s a bed that sort of makes itself. All the covers are sewn together: There’s enough leeway to get under the covers and then out again, but the bed stays pretty much “made.”

Jake Arneth invented an automatic guinea pig cage cleaner called EZ Cleaner 2000; Nathaniel Seluga came up with Thirst Thriller candy. He makes the hard candies himself, and they are designed to quench your thirst.

James Clinton strung LED lights into the front of a pair of slippers to invent light-up slippers, and Liam Young invented a device for watering the Christmas tree. A long tube is equipped with a mirror, so you can see if the tree stand is empty without bending down to look.

This year’s winners, who will move on to the regional semifinals, are as follows:

Skyler Agresti from Harborside; Sathvik Alla from Mathewson, James Allen from East Shore, Gianluca Armellino from West Shore; Kaitlin Dobkowski from East Shore, Lylah Eckert from Harborside; David Grant-Eckhart from Harborside, Harshitha Kothapalli from JFK, Nihitha Kothapalli from West Shore, Steven Mingrone from Harborside, Quinn Sclafani from West Shore, Nathaniel Seluga from East Shore, Anika Thite from Harborside, Sadie Timmeny from Pumpkin Delight, Shriya Vaid from JFK.

Semilola Obayomi invented a practical solution for the people who hate making their beds.

Liam Young invented a device for watering the Christmas tree.

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. First Education Foundation fundraiser nets money for teacher grants and more
  2. Painted chairs raise $12,000 to help boost education in Milford
  3. Student Invention Convention is Saturday at Law
  4. Education Foundation awards grants to teachers

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: St. Mary Jaguars finish on top
About author
Jill Dion

Jill Dion


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress