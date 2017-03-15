Milford Mirror

Boys basketball: St. Mary Jaguars finish on top

March 15, 2017

Coached by Steve Gregory and Wayne Robertson, St. Mary team members are Max Acevedo, Jon Jazwinski, Eli Gonzalez, Christian Koschwitz, Mason Gregory, Tim Jaglal, Ryan Luzzi, Travis Nguyen, Ian Mallari, Chris Melillo, Anthony Rainey, Nolan Richards, Brian Robertson and Nick Vitti.

The St. Mary School 8th grade boys varsity basketball team finished out its season by winning the Varsity Division of the 43rd annual St. Mary School Invitational Tournament on March 12.

The team had an undefeated regular season and was the New Haven Vicariate League regular season and tournament champions.

In addition, they were the state runner-up and won the St. Mary School Branford Tournament championship.

Many of the team members have played together since third grade at St. Mary.

Other accomplishments earned over the years include the 4th Grade Suburban League championship, St. Mary School Tournament champions in 4th and 6th grades, St. Jude Tournament champions in 6th grade when the squad went undefeated.

The team won the New Haven Vicariate League Championship in 6th grade and finished in the Final Four in the state tournament that year.

