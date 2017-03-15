Obituary: Danielle “Danni” Nicole Kemp, 19, of Milford

Danielle “Danni” Nicole Kemp, 19, of Milford, passed away on March 10, 2017.

Born on May 29, 1997 in Milford, CT, she is the daughter of Clifford and Melinda Kemp.

Danielle was a 2015 graduate of Foran High School and would have been a sophomore at Stony Brook University majoring in health sciences, playing Division 1 softball. While at Foran High School, Danni was a three sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball, and softball. Softball however was her greatest love and she received many accolades and awards as a result of her accomplishments.

Danni passed away from a fierce and courageous battle of an inoperable brain tumor known as DIPG.

In addition to her parents, Danni is survived by her sister, Alyssa (Josh DeBarba) Kemp; aunts and uncles, Kara and Brad Taylor, Laurie (Michael Trimmer) Williams, and Leigh and William Plantamura; cousins, Zachary Taylor, Colton Taylor, and Justin Plantamura.

Danni was predeceased by grandmothers, Carol Porter and Mary Kemp and her uncle, Peter Williams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 20, at 11 a.m., at Saint Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford, (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will be private. Family and Friends may call at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, March 19, from 1-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cure Starts Now Foundation, 10280 Chester Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215.

To leave online condolences, please visit codywhitefuneralservice.com.