Tuesday’s storm is leaving mushy snow on much of Milford. At about 1 p.m., waves were crashing at the shoreline.

Fire battalion chief Anthony Fabrizi said water was across the road at Milford Point Rd and Seaview Ave., and water was coming over the wall at Costa Azzurra at about 12:30 p.m.

Waves were high at Silver Sands Beach, too, with water crashing against homes along the coastline. Most of the homes there have been elevated.