Services for Danni Kemp, 19, of Milford

Danielle “Danni” Nicole Kemp, 19, of Milford, Foran High School graduate, softball player, died March 10, after a brave battle with cancer.

She was born on May 29, 1997.

A Division I student-athlete at Stony Brook University in Long Island, Danni had been undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Sunday, March 19, from 1-5 p.m., at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford. A Mass of christian burial will be held on Monday, March 20, at 11 a.m., at Saint Agnes Church, Milford.

Stay with The Milford Mirror for Danni’s obituary or visit codywhitefuneralservice.com.

