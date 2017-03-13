Obituary: Joseph Roger Roy, 76, of Shelton, formerly of Milford

Joseph Roger Roy, 76, of Shelton, formerly of Milford, retired district manager at John Hancock Life Insurance Co., husband of Marie Donofri Roy, died March 12, at home.

Born in Swanton, Vt. on March 5, 1941, son of the late Conrad Roger and Mary LeDuc Roy; U.S. Navy veteran.

Besides his wife, survivors include two children, Jeffrey Roy and his wife, Kim of Shelton and Michelle Saxton and her husband, Sean of Derby, twin grandsons, a brother, Richard Roy and his wife, Marlene and a niece.

Also predeceased by a nephew.

Services: Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m., St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton, Ave., Shelton.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.