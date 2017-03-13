Storm update: Milford’s city buildings closed Tuesday

Milford Storm Update:

Significant Coastal Flooding Anticipated

Meetings and Activities Canceled

City Buildings Closed to Public

Alternate Side of the Street Parking Ban

Early Tuesday Morning Garbage Pick-up

In anticipation of the blizzard, all meetings and recreation events are canceled and all city buildings, except for the warming center, will be closed to the public Tuesday, March 14. The Milford Library’s Program Room, 57 New Haven Ave, will remain open until 5 p.m. as a warming center. All city buildings are expected to reopen to the public Wednesday, March 15, as regularly scheduled.

“With the very real possibility of significant coastal flooding in areas of low elevation, shoreline residents should take all necessary precautions including moving vehicles to higher ground,” Mayor Ben Blake said in a notice about the pending storm.

As the city prepares for this major storm, a snow emergency has been declared. Off-street parking should be utilized whenever possible and in areas where it is necessary to park in the road, alternate side of the street parking will be in effect beginning at midnight tonight and continuing until midnight on Wednesday, March 15.

For residents whose garbage and recycling collection day is Tuesday, Public Works will be picking-up very earlyTuesday morning ahead of the storm. Residents with Tuesday pick-up must therefore place their containers at the curb by 12:00 midnight tonight and emptied totes should be removed from the curb as quickly as possible so as not to interfere with plowing operations.

Residents are also reminded that they are responsible for shoveling snow and ice from their sidewalks and property, including fire hydrants.