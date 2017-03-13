City gears up for storm: Alternate side parking starts tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning with a forecast of high gusty winds and heavy snow on Tuesday.

“With expected whiteout visibility and snow accumulation causing heavy road cover, driving conditions throughout Tuesday will be dangerous,” Mayor Ben Blake said in a recorded message through the city’s alert system. “Residents are asked to stay off public roads and limit travel.”

With the possibility of coastal flooding in areas of low elevation, shoreline residents should take all necessary precautions including moving vehicles to higher ground.

As the city prepares for this major storm, a snow emergency has been declared. Off-street parking should be utilized whenever possible and in areas where it is necessary to park in the road, alternate side of the street parking will be in effect beginning at midnight Monday and continuing until midnight on Wednesday, March 15.

Trash pickups

For residents whose garbage and recycling collection day is Tuesday, Public Works will be picking-up very early Tuesday morning ahead of the storm. Residents with Tuesday pick-up must place their containers at the curb by midnight Monday. City officials ask that emptied totes are removed from the curb as quickly as possible so as not to interfere with plowing.

Residents are also reminded that they are responsible for shoveling snow and ice from their sidewalks and property, including fire hydrants.

“All City Departments have been taking action to protect the citizens of Milford against the impact of the storm, but the help of all residents is needed,” Blake said. “If you live near elderly or infirmed neighbors, please check in on them as often as it is safe to do so.”