Gunshot victim found in mall parking lot

A man is in critical condition after shooting himself in a parking lot at the Connecticut Post Mall Saturday night, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of the mall on Friday, March 10, at about 11 p.m. on the report of a possible gunshot victim. Responding officers located the victim, who was suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers and Milford fire department EMS started lifesaving efforts. The man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police said updates will be made available as the investigation continues.