March 11, 2017

Daniel S. Wasson Baseball/Milford Babe Ruth Baseball has several openings in its Babe Ruth 13 Division for players born between May 1, 2003 and April 30, 2004.

The season will start the third week in April and run through the end of June.

Daniel S. Wasson Baseball/Milford Babe Ruth Baseball will have a tournament team participating for a National Babe Ruth title.

There will be a Babe Ruth 15 pre-season program starting the third week in April, for those players not playing on a High School team.

Registrations for the Babe Ruth 15 and Babe Ruth 18 Divisions will start at the conclusion of the High School season.

Visit our web site at .jml.org.

For additional information contact Bob Wheway at 203-877-3076.

