Obituary: Eleanor A. Burton, 80, of Milford

Eleanor A. Burton, 80, of Milford, nurse, homemaker, volunteer, wife of the late Loren N. Burton Jr., died March 7, at home.

Born Nov. 8, 1936, in Watertown, to the late Joseph T. and Winifred Fleming O’Neill.

Survived by sons, Christopher J. Burton (Suzane) of Milford and James L. Burton (Cheryl) of Danbury, daughter, Lori A. Kachmar (Christopher) of Avon, five grandchildren, sister, Peggy O’Neill of Watertown, brother, Marty O’Neill of Naugatuck, and her niece and nephews.

Services: Monday, March 13, 10:30 a.m., Saint Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street, Milford. Calling hours: Monday, 8:45-9:45 a.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter at alz.org/donate or Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.