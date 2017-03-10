Obituary: James E McKeown III

Milford Mirror

James E McKeown III, teacher, principal, and superintendent of schools in North Branford, teacher at St Mary School in Milford, husband of the late Nancy D McKeown, died March 4, after a courageous 2-year battle.

Son of the late James E McKeown II, of Armagh, Ireland and Bridget Killeen McKeown of County Clare, Ireland.

Survived by children, James E. (Anne) McKeown IV of Milford, Maura Erin McKeown of Hamden, John D McKeown of Tampa, Fla. and Nadeen E McKeown of West Haven, two granddaughters, sister, Mary Savoie of Cromwell, sister-in-law, Joan Connor of West Haven and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions: McKeown Scholarship Fund at Notre Dame High School in West Haven, CT or Be Like Brit orphanage in Haiti, belikebrit.org.

