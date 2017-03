On Sunday, March 12th, 2017, from 7:30 am to 1:45 pm, Boy Scout Troop 721 & Cub Scout Pack 721 will be holding its Monthly Bottle & Can Collection Fundraiser. Redeemable bottles and cans may be brought to the parking lot behind Saint Mary Church at 70 Gulf St, Milford.

This monthly fundraiser provides the funds needed to support scouting programs.