St. Mary of Milford defeated St Joseph’s of Meriden, 27-24, to win the Junior Varsity New Haven Deanery League Championship on March 2 in Branford.

Team members (front row) are: Roger Coleman, David Johnson, Luke Dana and John Paul Paiva; (second row) coach Dave Johnson, Jacob Sogueco, Thomas Allen, Brian Connelly, Aidan Quirk, coach Scott Dana, Matthew Piechota and coach Walt Piechota.