Danni Kemp dies; Milford mourns

Danni Kemp, a young Milford woman who fought a brave battle against cancer, has died.

A gofundme page set up to raise money for the family announced the sad news Friday morning: “With a broken heart and tremendous pain, I wanted to let everyone know that Danni has passed away,” the posting reads. “She passed peacefully in her sleep early this morning surrounded by her loving family. We all are in shock and wanted everyone to know that she fought to the very end, never complained and had her humor to the very end.”

Kemp, a Foran High School graduate and a Division I student-athlete at Stony Brook University in Long Island, had been undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

An avid softball player since childhood, the young Milford woman was playing softball for the Brakettes last summer when she was hit by a pitch in the helmet during an at-bat. After a few weeks she went to the doctor because she felt dizzy, and doctors initially thought it was a concussion. But after an MRI was ordered, they realized it was not a concussion but a brain tumor.

The family was told that due to the location of the tumor, surgery was not an option. Instead, the young Milford woman had been undergoing various treatments, including radiation.

She had been described as an outstanding person and athlete, always positive and with an unwavering strength.

The city had rallied around her, raising more than $100,000 to help with medical costs, holding fund-raisers steadily since she began her treatment.

Family and friends were crying and mourning together this morning, one family friend said.