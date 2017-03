The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, is hosting a discussion on St. Patrick, Monday, March 13, at 1 p.m. Author June Sheahan presents the life of St. Patrick from the reaches of the Roman Empire to Rome and back again to dangerous, pagan Ireland.

The presentation, during a timely upcoming holiday, promises to be an interesting, enlightening history of the famous patron saint.

For more information, call Amanda Berry, program director at the Milford Senior Center, 203-877-5131.