The Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of Milford’s biggest events of the year, is scheduled for Saturday, kicking off at 1 p.m. in downtown Milford.

There has been no word yet as to whether the parade will be rescheduled due to snow. According to Mayor Ben Blake, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will be monitoring weather conditions and will make an announcement by Friday afternoon if it plans to reschedule the event.