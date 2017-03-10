Milford Mirror

Milford schools closed Friday

By Milford Mirror on March 10, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

All Milford public and parochial schools, including Platt Tech and Adult Education, have canceled classes for today, Friday, March 10.

