Milford schools closed Friday

All Milford public and parochial schools, including Platt Tech and Adult Education, have canceled classes for today, Friday, March 10.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
All Milford public and parochial schools, including Platt Tech and Adult Education, have canceled classes for today, Friday, March 10.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484