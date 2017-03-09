Milford Mirror

Milford issues storm warning for Friday

St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee will monitor conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory with a forecast of snow starting around midnight and continuing throughout the day tomorrow.

With snow accumulations and freezing temperatures, driving conditions for the Friday morning commute will be dangerous, Mayor Ben Blake said in a storm warning message to residents. “Residents are asked to stay off public roads and limit travel.”

As the city prepares for this major storm, a snow emergency has been declared. Off-street parking should be utilized whenever possible and in areas where it is necessary to park in the road, alternate side of the street parking will be in effect beginning at midnight tonight (Thursday) and continuing until midnight on Friday.

For residents whose garbage and recycling collection day is Friday, Public Works will be picking up as regularly scheduled.

As for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Parade Committee will be monitoring weather conditions and will make an announcement by Friday afternoon if it plans to reschedule the event, the mayor said.

