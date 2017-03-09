Milford Mirror

Letter: Thanks for new trail at Eisenhower Park

By Joan Wolf on March 9, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Kudos to the Recreation Department and Public Works for the fabulous new trail in Eisenhower Park.

I wrote to Paul Piscitelli in January asking him for this trail so those of us who use the park wouldn’t have to go out onto North Street to detour around the Community Gardens. The trail was created just a few weeks after my letter. And not only did Public Works cut the trail, they improved both the trails that it connected.

Especial thanks to Paul Piscitelli for making this happen. And many thanks from the dog walkers, hikers, horse riders and cross country teams to all of those involved in this project.

Joan Wolf

