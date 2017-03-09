Still time to buy Girl Scout cookies in Milford

If you missed your chance to order Girl Scout cookies this year, or you already went through your last box of Thin Mints, don’t worry, Girl Scouts in Milford will be selling cookies around Milford in coming days.

Many troops will also be selling cookies to be donated to the Gift of Caring Service Project, Cookies for Heroes. Customers may purchase Girl Scout cookies and have them delivered to service women and men at home and overseas. For more information about Cookies for Heroes, visit cookiesforheroes.com.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is built by girls, and this year, Girl Scouts is celebrating 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies. By purchasing a box of Girl Scout cookies, customers are helping girls learn five skills: goal setting, money management, business ethics, people skills, and decision making.

The proceeds from Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s cookie program stay in Connecticut and directly benefit all of the Girl Scouts in Connecticut, including each Girl Scout troop or group in Milford selling the cookies.

Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at a number of locations this month in Milford.

On March 11, Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at Adams Market IGA, 1391 New Haven Avenue.

On March 12, cookies may be found at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street, and at Stop & Shop,

855 Bridgeport Avenue.

On March 18, Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at at Stop & Shop, 855 Bridgeport Avenue, and Walmart on the Boston Post Road.

On March 25, cookies will be sold at CVS Pharmacy, 989 Boston Post Road, and Stop & Shop,

855 Bridgeport Avenue, and on March 26 at Walmart, 1365 Boston Post Road.

For sale times and more dates, go to gsofct.org and click on the Looking for Cookies button.