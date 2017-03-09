Milford Mirror

Donate clothes, shoes, books to support Post Prom

Collection is Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Jonathan Law

The Jonathan Law Post Prom Committee FUNDrive is Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jonathan Law, 20 Lansdale Ave., in the parking lot closest to Bridgeport Avenue. By donating gently-used clothing, shoes, accessories, book, linens, and small household items (no furniture), residents can help raise funds for the Post Prom Party.

The committee’s goal for the clothing drive is $1,500. They get paid for every pound of goods donated. (That’s approximately 600 bags)

On the Night of May 19, the Jonathan Law Parent Post Prom Committee will be sponsoring the Post Prom Party. This year the event will be held at the Sports Center in Shelton. The event provides teens a safe, fun, alcohol-free environment following their Junior Prom and is open to all Juniors at Jonathan Law and their dates.

For information, contact Judy Pincus, [email protected]

The committee welcomes: Clothing, shoes, accessories, handbags, books, linens, and small household items (no furniture).

Bag all soft goods in 13-gallon kitchen bags and hard goods in boxes.

