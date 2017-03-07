Obituary: Rosemary (Rosie) Brodeur, 77, of Clinton, formerly of Milford

Rosemary (Rosie) Brodeur, 77, of Clinton, formerly of Milford, CT, predeceased by her husband Rao Brodeur, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on March 3, 2017, after a long illness.

Rosie was born on March 1, 1940, in Milford, CT to the late Harold and Catherine Summers.

Rosie was employed at Job Lot in Clinton as a Dept. Head before retiring in 2007 and she will always be remembered for her bright smile to everyone that she met. She loved going to the casinos in CT where she spent most of her free time.

Rosie leaves behind her daughter, Cathy and Bill Aldrich of Essex, her son, Matthew of Clinton and her sister, Joan Rainey of Milford, CT. Also her grandchild, Julie Rascoe and great-grandchild, Jaelen Rascoe, along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at St Raphael’s Hospital for their wonderful care.

Visitation will be at Swan FH, 80 E. Main St, Clinton, CT on Saturday, March 11, from 1-2:30 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 2:30.

