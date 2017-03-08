Milford Mirror

International Women’s Day Walk for Her March 25

By HAN Network on March 8, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

In celebration of National Women’s Month and International Women’s Day, WAKE, a Bridgeport-based advocacy group that empowers women and girls across the globe in their quest for equal rights and opportunities, is hosting Walk for Her, a community engagement event that will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the University of Bridgeport’s John Cox Student Center, 244 University Avenue, Bridgeport.

The day begins with a 2-mile walk along the perimeter of Seaside Park. It will be followed by a reception, with refreshments, music, live entertainment, sponsor tables and a guest speaker.

Walkers may participate by donating $20 for early registration and $25 for general admission on behalf of the “Her” of their choice, e.g., grandmother, mother, daughter, grandchild, and friend. For more information or to sign up for the day’s event, email [email protected]

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. High school students must register by Dec. 21 for CT STEM Fair
  2. Bridgeport Rescue Mission provides holiday gifts for local families in need
  3. Connecticut, national gas prices up
  4. Smoking costs the average CT smoker $2,183,204 over a lifetime

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Rosemary (Rosie) Brodeur, 77, of Clinton, formerly of Milford Next Post EDITORIAL: Herstory must be told
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress