Milford Mirror

Softball: Gina Georgetti returns to ECSU Warriors

By Milford Mirror on March 7, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Senior Gina Georgetti from Milford returns to a starting role for the Eastern Connecticut State University softball team.

A Foran High graduate, Georgetti started all 36 games on the right side of the infield last year: 18 at first base and 18 at second base.

She is the top returnee in doubles with nine.

Head coach Diana Pepin said of Georgetti: “She is a great defender, great leader, very enthusiastic, and someone who has had a lot of power hits for us.”

Eastern, after averaging nearly 25 wins a year under Pepin and winning six straight Little East Conference regular-season championships and four Little East Conference tournament titles in that span, shared fifth place a year ago.

They were eliminated from the LEC tournament in two games and finished 15-25 overall.

Last year’s final numbers were skewed to an extent, however, as Eastern played just under .500 softball after losing nine of its first ten games against top national competition in Georgia and Florida.

Following the season-opening trip to Arizona, Eastern will open the home season against Johnson & Wales on March 21.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Law defeats West Haven in 3-2 nailbiter
  2. Panel to discuss recruiting
  3. Girls swimming: Trojans defeat Eagles in SCC
  4. Dulin sisters’ era comes to a close

Tags: ,

Previous Post Indoor track: Jonathan's Law's Kiara Smith at Nationals Next Post Hero honored for pulling child from pond
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress