Softball: Gina Georgetti returns to ECSU Warriors

Senior Gina Georgetti from Milford returns to a starting role for the Eastern Connecticut State University softball team.

A Foran High graduate, Georgetti started all 36 games on the right side of the infield last year: 18 at first base and 18 at second base.

She is the top returnee in doubles with nine.

Head coach Diana Pepin said of Georgetti: “She is a great defender, great leader, very enthusiastic, and someone who has had a lot of power hits for us.”

Eastern, after averaging nearly 25 wins a year under Pepin and winning six straight Little East Conference regular-season championships and four Little East Conference tournament titles in that span, shared fifth place a year ago.

They were eliminated from the LEC tournament in two games and finished 15-25 overall.

Last year’s final numbers were skewed to an extent, however, as Eastern played just under .500 softball after losing nine of its first ten games against top national competition in Georgia and Florida.

Following the season-opening trip to Arizona, Eastern will open the home season against Johnson & Wales on March 21.