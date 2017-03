Jonathan Law’s Kiara Smith will be competing at the New Balance Indoor National Championships on Friday at the Armory Track in New York City.

She has qualified in the long jump. Smith, the first athlete from Milford to qualify in two events, competed in the New England Championships in Boston this past weekend.

She is the state champ in Class M in both the 55 meter run and long jump.

Smith was second in the State Open in the long jump and was third in the 55 meter.