Annual James Mattioli race is March 25

The 4th Annual James Mattioli 5K, sponsored by the Milford Professional Firefighters Local 944 and the Mattioli Race Committee, will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at Fowler Field in Milford.

James was a baseball loving, active 6-year-old boy who lost his life in the tragic Newtown School shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

James was born in Milford and later relocated with his family to Newtown. With a bunch of lasting happy memories from Milford, the Mattioli family has decided to create a scholarship fund for a Joseph A. Foran or Jonathan Law High School student planning to attend college. All proceeds from the race will go to funding this scholarship and continuing it for years to come in memory of James.

“Our hope is to keep the legacy of James close to our hearts here in Milford and give back to the community which James was a part of,” race organizers said.

The event will include a kids fun run and obstacle course. The 5K course will start at Fowler Field, pass the James Mattioli Playground, then run along Gulf Beach back to Fowler Field. Online registration is open through March 21, then race day registration will reopen at 7 a.m. on March 25 at Fowler Field.

For more information about the race or to register or make a donation go to

https://raceroster.com/events/2017/10607/4th-annual-james-mattioli-5k.