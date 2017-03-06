Obituary: John Harry Livi, 87, of Milford

John Harry Livi, 87, of Milford, postal carrier for the U.S. Post Office, died March 4, at Saint Raphael Hospital.

Born in New Haven on July 5, 1929, son of the late Benadetto and Anna Francolini Livi; U.S. Army, Korean Conflict.

Predeceased by first wife, Nancy Ricco, second wife, Hilda, and siblings, Carl Livi and Yola Livi.

Survived by brother, Dominic “Mickey” and his wife, Ann Livi of Milford and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours: Thursday, March 9, 9-10:30 a.m., West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Services: Saint Lawrence Church, 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions: American Heart Association at donatenow.heart.org.