Milford Mirror

Obituary: John Harry Livi, 87, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on March 6, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

John Harry Livi, 87, of Milford, postal carrier for the U.S. Post Office, died March 4, at Saint Raphael Hospital.

Born in New Haven on July 5, 1929, son of the late Benadetto and Anna Francolini Livi; U.S. Army, Korean Conflict.

Predeceased by first wife, Nancy Ricco, second wife, Hilda, and siblings, Carl Livi and Yola Livi.

Survived by brother, Dominic “Mickey” and his wife, Ann Livi of Milford and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours: Thursday, March 9, 9-10:30 a.m., West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Services: Saint Lawrence Church, 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions: American Heart Association at donatenow.heart.org.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Stratford woman charged with stealing train parking funds Next Post Annual James Mattioli race is March 25
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress