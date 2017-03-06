Football: Foran’s Pierce Klein to be honored

The 57th anniversary of the Casey-O’Brien New Haven County Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame dinner will be held on Friday, March 31, at Fantasia, 404 Washington Ave, North Haven.
A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the march to the head table at 6:30.
Twenty-seven high school and prep school athletes who play football will be honored for academic excellence, leadership and citizenship.
“Once again we are honoring an outstanding group of young men”, said Chapter President Bill O’Brien. “Their accomplishments in the classroom, on the field and in the community bring honor and distinction to their parents, their school and their community.”
Other award winners include legendary East Haven coach Frank Crisafi, who coached football and basketball for over 30 years each and baseball for nine.
His teams won a combined 772 games, 12 Housatonic Championships, six state championships and the New England Class B basketball championship in 1954.
The East Haven football field was named after him in 1973.
The Chapter Award of Merit will be presented to two long-time chapter members and coaches for their years of service to the chapter.
Retiring coaches Tom Marcucci of Notre Dame and Steve Filippone of Daniel Hand have been coaching for 43 and 38 years, respectively, and have a combined total of 402 wins and nine state championships.
The chapter Coach of the Year will be presented to Reggie Lytle of Hillhouse, winners of the Class M state championship in 2016.
The Academics finished 9-1 during the regular season and swept the Class M playoffs with wins over New Fairfield, Killingly and St Joseph to finish 12-1.
In addition Michael Moran of North Haven will receive the Official Recognition Award as selected by the New Haven Football Officials Association.
An official since 1994, Moran has officiated five CIAC state playoff games.
The chapter will also present championship awards to Ansonia the Class S champions and Hillhouse the Class M winners.
Tickets can be purchased for $50 by sending a check payable to National Football Foundation to Donna Limone, 10 Ludlow Court, Branford 06405 or by calling her at 203-481-8375.
See newhavenfootballfoundation.com for further information.