Leprechaun Leap takes place March 12

The Literacy Volunteer of Southern Connecticut’s annual Leprechaun Leap will take place at Walnut Beach on Sunday, March 12.

Participants are invited to “take the leap” for the center at 1 p.m.

“Leapers” from around the city will collect donations from family members, co-workers and friends, and run, jump or dive into the icy cold waters at Walnut Beach.

People can help out by signing up for the leap, or by pledging one of the participants.

There’s always plenty of room for spectators, too. People are invited to stop down and watch the competitions between local high school students and teachers, civic groups, restaurants, local businesses, canines and many more who will leap into Long Island Sound.

Trophies will be awarded in several categories, including best costume, most enthusiastic, group theme, largest group of leapers, most individual pledges, highest group pledges, first one in the water, first one out of the water, bravest junior leaper (under 12), best tailgate party, favorite civic organization, best leprechaun costume and favorite literacy leaper.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Bridge House Restaurant, Devon, following the event.

All proceeds collected will benefit Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut.

The Milford Bank and Milford Kiwanis are the event main sponsors.

Other sponsors include the Irish Heritage Society of Milford, Orchid Orthopedic Solutions, Great Beginnings Pre School, Milford Consortium for Child Care Initiatives, and Kapusta, Otzel and Averaimo.

Read more online at lvsct.org, pick up a registration form at the Literacy Center office at 16 Dixon Street, Milford or call 203-878-4800.