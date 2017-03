St. Mary School presented 2017 Ray Fitzpatrick Sportsmanship Awards to Daniel Kron, Marco Joksovic, Maya Pinto, Ava Unger, Brian Connolly, Maddy Paine, Nolan Piselli, Laura Ellison, Christopher Melillo and Natalie Roney.

This distinction is given in honor of Fitzpatrick, who enthusiastically ran the St. Mary Basketball Tournament for many years until his passing. Each year the Fitzpatrick family attends the school’s evening kickoff celebration and presents the awards to the student athletes.