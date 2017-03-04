Ryan Luth, Michael Ross win NE wrestling titles

Ryan Luth and Michael Ross from Foran High captured titles at the 53rd annual New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships held over the weekend at the Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, R.I.

Luth won the 145-pound championship and Ross was best at 152 pounds at the Tournament of Champions that matches up the top finishers from state tournaments in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Luth, a junior, defeated Ed Lovely from Newtown High 6-4 to earn the 145-pound championship.

After a scoreless first period, Lovely went up 1-0 with an escape at the 1:45 mark of the second frame. Luth scored a takedown at 1:04 and took a 2-1 lead into the final period.He escaped early on and added a takedown to lead 5-1 with 48 seconds remaining.

Lovely escaped at :34 and got a takedown at :04, before Luth got free to secure the 6-4 win.

Luth had advanced to the finals with a 9-2 victory over Michael Mirmina from Trumbull in a division, which saw all the semifinalists (Lovely from Newtown and Avery Shay from New Fairfield) come from Connecticut. Lovely defeated Shay 5-3 in his semifinal. Shay placed third with a 9-3 win over Mirmina.

Luth had opened New Englands with a pair of decisions, 5-0 over Dylan Disano (R.I.) and 5-3 over Austin Shorey from Maine.

Ross defeated top-seeded Ryan Monteiro from Minnechaug (Mass.), 5-0, in his final.

Monteiro, an All-American, is a three-time Massachusetts state champion. As a sophomore, he lost in the NE finals, 5-2 to Charles Kane from Fairfield Warde.

After two scoreless periods in this title bout, Ross was down for the final frame.

He escaped five seconds in and made it 3-0 with a takedown six seconds later. Ross added two back points with one minute remaining and rode out his title.

Ross had pinned Maine champion Peyton Cole from Ellsworth in 24 seconds of their semifinal. The senior had advanced with a 1:35 pin of Andrew Piedrahita from Westford Academy (Mass.) and a 7-4 decision over All-American Lucas Cordia from Nashoba Regional (Mass.). Cordia took third with a 7-4 win over Cole.