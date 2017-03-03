Milford Mirror

Obituary: Peter J. Potak, 89, of Milford

Peter J. Potak, 89, of Milford, retired plant manager for Allison-Campbell Company of Shelton, husband of the late Theresa Girard Potak, died Feb. 28, in Milford Hospital.

Born in Stratford to the late Andrew and Mary (Strich) Potok; U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his daughter, Gail Trez and her husband, Jack of Milford, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother, Nicholas Potok of Stratford, and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by son, Gary, brothers, Andrew, Joseph, Thomas, and Paul, and sisters, Marie Kortak, and Helen Dale.

Calling hours: Monday, March 6, 10:30-11 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford.

