Erin Donegan, age 11 of Milford (left), and Ava Storz, age 9 of Orange, won the Elks Lodge 2017 Hoop Shoot CT State foul shooting championships in their respective age groups.

They will be representing the state in Portland, Maine on March 24 and 25 at the New England Regional Championship.

The duo each won at the Elks’ local shootout in Milford and at the divisionals in Derby.

Donegan was 15-for-15 shooting in the record round of both competitions.