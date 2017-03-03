Kindergarten registration starts March 15

Kindergarten registration will open on March 15 for children entering the Milford Public Schools in the fall.

Children who are 5 years old on or before Dec. 31, are welcome to enroll in kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year.

The registration process requires the completion of a registration packet and reserving a final registration appointment that occurs at the school. Both of these functions are completed exclusively online.

Parents are directed to access the registration link that will appear on the district’s website home page (www.milforded.org) and then enter the required information to begin the process. It is important for parents to read the instructions first before they begin their online registration. It will take approximately 30 minutes to complete the online registration materials.

Upon completion of the registration packet, the parent is then automatically directed to an online scheduling system where they will reserve their registration appointment for the school visit. At the school registration appointment, parents will meet with staff to complete the validation process while their children visit with a selection of teachers, school nurses, and other professionals.

“These short visits with your child will give school officials the chance to meet their ‘newest’ students while ensuring any services that might be needed are in place when the school year begins,” school officials said.

Parents can expect the appointment to last approximately 20 minutes.

Documentation You Will Need

In order to formally register your child, you will need the following documentation. It is suggested parents also have this information handy when they begin the online registration process. The actual documents must be presented to school staff at the time of the school visit.

A certified copy of your child’s birth certificate (with raised seal)

For homeowners: Mortgage or deed or tax bill for the residence

For renters: Lease or rental agreement signed by the landlord and including the landlord’s contact phone number

Recent utility bills in the same name to the same address (landline phone, water, electric, gas, oil or cable tv)

A copy of the student’s latest physical exam and immunization record

Families who do not have access to a computer are welcome to use the computers at the Milford Public Library.

Additional questions may be directed to the school.