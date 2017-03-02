Fallen tree caused Foran’s power outage

A fallen tree caused the power outage at Foran High School Thursday that delayed the start of the school day.

“The power outage this morning was due to a tree that fell on the primary power lines leading to Foran High School on French Drive. We have already worked with the city public works team to have the tree removed,” said Patrick Bradbury, Director of Milford Public Schools Facilities.

School started for students at 10 a.m. Thursday rather than 7:20 a.m. The power came back on at the school at about 9:40 a.m.