Police say man tried to lure child into car

Milford police are investigating a report that a man tried to lure an 11-year-old student into a car on the way to school Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Baxter Lane near Apple Jack Lane.

A man driving an early 2000’s white BMW SUV with dice on the rear view mirror and flames on the rims, tried luring an 11-year-old child into his vehicle while the child was walking to the bus stop, police said.

The man claimed to be a family friend and asked the child to open the rear hatch to the vehicle and grab an item that was in the vehicle. The child ran to a friend’s house nearby and the man sped off towards New Haven Avenue, police said.

The man was described as white, approximately 25-30 years old with brown/ black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551, or Detective Sergeant DelMonte, 203-783-4766, [email protected] or visit the police website at milfordpd.org and click “Crime Tips.” Reference CASE # 1025-17.

School officials said they were made aware of the incident Tuesday evening. School officials said the student was a girl, but police have not yet said if the child was a girl or boy. “The male attempted to engage the student in conversation and asked her to get something out of his vehicle,” school officials said in a press release. “The student ran from the area to an acquaintance’s home.”

Police are continuing with their investigation and have provided an extra police presence in the area, school officials said.

“The Milford Public Schools will continue to collaborate with the Milford Police Department regarding this matter,” states a school press release. “As always, the safety of our students is our highest priority. We encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of reporting suspicious activities to a trusted adult and school officials.”