Alderman and his wife perform ‘Love Letters’

The performance of Love Letters, postponed due to the snow storm, will take place on Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.

Alderman and actor Frank Smith and his wife Diane will perform Love Letters by A.R. Gurney.

The free performance, sponsored by The Friends of the Milford Library, is open to all. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are not required.

Love Letters by A.R. Gurney is one of the most popular and regularly produced modern plays. A 1990 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, the play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III as they sit side by side and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years they discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats – that have passed between them throughout their separated lives.

The play has been performed countless times and most recently by Love Story co-stars Ali McGraw and Ryan O’Neal in a 2016 national tour.

Diane has twice won Association of Community Theaters’ Best Actress award and has directed several productions for the Westport Community Theater and Eastbound Theater at the Milford Center for the Arts.

Frank Smith is the aldermanic liaison to the Milford Public Library and actor appearing in many local productions at Eastbound Theater, Westport Community Theater and Stratford’s Square One Theatre, where he most recently starred in their production of Mass Appeal.

The Friends of the Milford Library will lead a discussion following the play. Everyone is invited to bring a copy of their favorite love letter to share and to leave behind on the Love Letter’s Memory board.

For more information, call the Milford Public Library at 203-783-3292 or go to milfordlibrary.org.