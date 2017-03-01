Oyster Fest donates thousands to local non-profits

The 42nd Annual Milford Oyster Festival Committee and the 2016 contribution recipients met at the Milford Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 26 for a presentation of charitable funds.

The 2016 recipients include the following:

Scholarship in memory of Linda Stock, Milford Chamber of Commerce 2016 Summer Concert Series, Hotchkiss Bridge Flowers, Beth-El Center School of the World, Bridges Young Parent Program, United Way of Milford Adopt-A-Family Program and the Senior Heating Assistance Program run by the city’s Department of Human Services.

Also, Scholarship of Social Learning Benhaven, Rape Crisis Center of Milford, Milford Toys for Tots, Milford Prevention Council, Milford Food Bank, Milford Children’s Trout Derby, Milford Animal Shelter, Literacy Volunteers of Southern CT, Kids Count, Jonathan Law High School Post Prom Committee, Foran High School Post Prom Committee, Connecticut Concerned Citizen’s for People with Disabilities and Camp Happiness.

Alos, Bridges Folks on Spokes, St. Mary’s Boy Scout Troop #721, Milford Friends of the Library, Food2Kids, Keeping Milford Warm, Get In Touch Foundation, Jonathan Law High School Volleyball Team, Jonathan Law High School Parents Sports Booster, Boys & Girls Club of Milford and the Devon Lions Club.

“The Oyster Festival is more than just a one-day event for Milford. The committee is proud to continue to support the Milford community throughout the year,” said Jay Pinto, festival vice president.

This year’s oyster festival will take place Saturday, Aug.19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Milford.

Oyster Eve, a pre-festival event, will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information check the festival website, milfordoysterfestival.com.