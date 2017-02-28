April 2 5K benefits Milford’s Danni Kemp

A 5K will take place Sunday, April 2, to benefit Danni Kemp, a young Milford woman battling a brain tumor.

Kemp, 19, a Foran High School graduate and a Division 1 student-athlete at Stony Brook in Long Island, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

An avid softball player since childhood, Danni was playing softball for the Brakettes last summer when she got hit by a pitch in the helmet during an at-bat. After a few weeks she went to the doctor because she felt dizzy, and doctors initially thought it was a concussion. But after an MRI was ordered, they realized it was not a concussion but a brain tumor.

The family was told that due to the location of the tumor, surgery was not an option. Instead, the young Milford woman has been undergoing various treatments, including radiation.

A gofundme campaign has raised almost $128,000 toward a $150,000 goal to help the family with medical and related costs.

The April 2 Dash for Danni 5K will start at Joseph A. Foran High School, 80 Foran Rd.

There will be a run/walk for all abilities, a Kids Fun Run and more. The event starts at 11:30 a.m.

The run includes a scenic 3.1 mile course along the shore, through the Woodmont area, and then back to Foran.

T- shirts will be available to all those who register in advance by March 15.

Register online at tlmracing.com: $25 for ages 19 and over, $20 for ages 18 and under.

Or register at Foran High School at 10 a.m. the morning of the race.

The free 1/10 mile Kid’s Fun Run will start before the 5k if weather permits, at 11:20 a.m., with the race starting at 11:30 a.m.

Event management is being provided by Marty Schaivone of MS Running Productions.