Obituary: Manuel Joseph Caetano, 93, of Ansonia

Manuel Joseph Caetano, 93, of Ansonia, employee of the Holson Photo Album Co. of Wilton, husband of the late Maria Neves Caetano, died Feb. 22, at Griffin Hospital, Derby.

Born in Coentral Grande, Portugal, son of the late Olympio and Maria Amelia Caetano.

Survived by children, Robert (Susan) Caetano of Woodbridge and Mary (Robert) Mendenhall of Florida, a sister, Josephine (Joaquim) Carvalho of Branford, three grandchildren, great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a sister, Herminia Carvalho.

Services: Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, 10 a.m., St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth Street, Derby. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Calling hours: Friday, March 3, 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions: St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth Street, Derby, CT 06418.