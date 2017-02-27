Milford Mirror

Mary Taylor Church announces Ash Wednesday service

By Milford Mirror on February 27, 2017

The Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church will observe the solemn fast of Ash Wednesday with Holy Communion and optional imposition of ashes on Wednesday, March 1.  Service times are:

7 a.m. – a 30 minute service, especially convenient for commuters.

Noon – a 45 minute mid-day service for those on their lunch hour.

7:30 p.m. – a 60 minute traditional service with music by organ and Adult Choir

The church is handicapped accessible and located “on the Green” at 168 South Broad Street, Milford.

