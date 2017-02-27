Coming to Milford: Family band plays mix of folk, bluegrass and jazz

The Sommers Rosenthal Family Band will perform at the LiVE @ the MAC concert series on March 17 at 8 p.m., at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue.

Led by patriarch Phil Rosenthal (former lead singer of The Seldom Scene), the group plays an eclectic mix of folk, bluegrass and jazz stylings, featuring close vocal trios and adventurous instrumental solos.

Lead vocals are split between bluegrass stalwart, Phil, and daughter, Naomi Sommers, a highly regarded singer-songwriter in her own right.

Son, Daniel Rosenthal, serves as the group’s wildcard, by adding virtuosic yet understated bluegrass trumpet solos, as well as harmony vocals, bass and other stringed instrument accompaniment.

Phil’s wife, Beth Sommers, adds harmony vocals to the mix as well, completing the family band.

The Sommers Rosenthal Family Band draws their repertoire from songs written by each members of the group, as well as new arrangements of traditional American folk and bluegrass tunes.

On their new album, Down the Road, the group revisits several classic bluegrass songs written by Phil Rosenthal in the seventies and eighties, and give them new arrangements.

“Muddy Water” has been given a dark and eery treatment, with electric guitars, Dobjo, and flugelhorn weaving melodies behind Phil’s vocal.

To learn more about the band and listen to their music, go to sommersrosenthalfamilyband.com/.

Tickets are $20, $15 for MAC members and $5 at the door for students with a valid ID. For more information and to buy tickets, go to milfordarts.org or call the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647.