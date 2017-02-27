Milford Mirror

Coming to Milford: Family band plays mix of folk, bluegrass and jazz

By Milford Mirror on February 27, 2017 in Calendar, Events · 0 Comments

Three members of the Sommers Rosenthal Family Band: Phil Rosenthal, right; daughter Naomi Sommers and son Daniel Rosenthal.

The Sommers Rosenthal Family Band will perform at the LiVE @ the MAC concert series on March 17 at 8 p.m., at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue.

Led by patriarch Phil Rosenthal (former lead singer of The Seldom Scene), the group plays an eclectic mix of folk, bluegrass and jazz stylings, featuring close vocal trios and adventurous instrumental solos.

Lead vocals are split between bluegrass stalwart, Phil, and daughter, Naomi Sommers, a highly regarded singer-songwriter in her own right.

Son, Daniel Rosenthal, serves as the group’s wildcard, by adding virtuosic yet understated bluegrass trumpet solos, as well as harmony vocals, bass and other stringed instrument accompaniment.

Phil’s wife, Beth Sommers, adds harmony vocals to the mix as well, completing the family band.

The Sommers Rosenthal Family Band draws their repertoire from songs written by each members of the group, as well as new arrangements of traditional American folk and bluegrass tunes.

On their new album, Down the Road, the group revisits several classic bluegrass songs written by Phil Rosenthal in the seventies and eighties, and give them new arrangements.

“Muddy Water” has been given a dark and eery treatment, with electric guitars, Dobjo, and flugelhorn weaving melodies behind Phil’s vocal.  

To learn more about the band and listen to their music, go to sommersrosenthalfamilyband.com/.  

Tickets are $20, $15 for MAC members and $5 at the door for students with a valid ID. For more information and to buy tickets, go to milfordarts.org or call the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Mile Twelve brings bluegrass to Milford stage
  2. Arts Center plans Run for the Roses
  3. Art auction benefits Boys & Girls Club of Milford
  4. MAC Fest brings music, crafts, art and more to Milford Green Saturday

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Feb. 27 Next Post Mary Taylor Church announces Ash Wednesday service
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress