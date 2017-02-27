Basketball: Milford Knights earn MKBL title

The Milford Knights Blue 6th grade travel boys basketball team captured the MKBL Sunday League title with a 32-15 win over the Orange Wolverines on Saturday morning at Jonathan Law.

The defending champion Knights got early baskets from Nolan McKenna-Hansen and Jon Neider to take a 4-0 lead. Ethan Long added two baskets to give the Knights an 8-2 lead after one quarter. A Riley Jordan driving lay-up and Jeanero King hoop in traffic extended the lead to 14-4 at the half.

The Knights stifling zone defense kept the Wolverines off-balance for most of the third quarter, where the Knights used a decisive 9-1 run to take a commanding 23-5 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

A Zach Worzel elbow jumper got the Knights started in the fourth quarter and Long scored seven of his game-high 19 points to lead the Knights to its second tournament championship of the season.

The top-seeded Knights championship run started with an opening round win over East Haven 38-21. Jack Aliberti and Aidan Ryan sparked the Knights defensive effort. Offensively, the Knights were led by Nolan McKenna-Hansen (12), Brendan Buchner (8) and Riley Jordan (6).

In the semifinals, the Knights took on a tough North Haven team who handed the Knights a loss earlier in the season. The Knights jumped out to a 23-13 halftime lead highlighted by a Jacob Cupole corner jumper off a nice feed from Cole Pleiman. Ethan Long led the Knights with 12 points, followed by Nolan McKenna-Hansen (11) and John Neider (6).

The Knights (35-6) will next take the floor on Wednesday night in the first round of the annual St. Mark’s Tournament in Stratford.

On Thursday night, the Knights will start the defense of another of their 2015-16 titles as they take on St. Mary’s of Ridgefield in the first round of the Fairfield County Basketball League Tournament.