Wrestling: Milford trio advance to semifinals

Foran High’s Ryan Luth and Michael Ross and Jonathan Law’s Kevin Brocksom all kept their State Open title dreams alive on Friday.

Wrestling will resume at 9 a.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Luth, seeded No. 6 at 145 pounds, pinned No. 11 seed Zak Santoemma from Daniel Hand in 46 seconds of their quarterfinal match. The junior will meet No. 3 seed Sam Kury from Montville in the semis.

Seeded first at 152 pounds, Ross needed only 33 seconds to gain the semifinals with a win over No. 16 seed Antonio Masse from Conard. Next up for the senior is No. 8 seed Tom Gatti from Middletown.

Brocksom was seeded fifth at 195 pounds, and the junior pinned No. 12 seed Justin Searles from Hall High in 5:15. He will wrestle No. 4 seed Ray Weiner from Shelton in the semifinals.

Shayne McCourt (126 pounds) from Law and Foran’s Umer Khan (170 pounds) and Qasim Khan (182 pounds) were knocked into the consolation round after losing in the quarterfinals.

McCourt, the No. 7 seed, lost by third-period fall to No. 10 seed Nick Rende from Wilton.

Umer Khan was seeded 14th and dropped an 11-5 decision to No. 3 seed Ben Kibby from Granby Memorial.

The No. 8 seed, Qasim Khan fell to No. 9 seed Manny Diaz from Montville.