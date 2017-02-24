Wrestling: State Open update

Jonathan Law’s Troy Anderson, the No. 23 seed at 113 pounds, lost by fall in 3:18 of his first round match with No. 13 seed Jordan Champagne from Bristol Eastern.

Umer Khan from Foran, the No. 14 seed at 170 pounds, pinned No. 19 Angel Otero from Windham in 3:40 of the first round. Khan will meet No. 3 seed Ben Kibby from Granby Memorial in the quarterfinals.

Foran’s Michael Giordano, the No. 23 seed at 106 pounds, lost 15-0 in the first round to Wilton’s No. 10 seed Travis Longo.

Colby Stuart from Foran, the No. 21 seed at 160 pounds, lost 6-2 to No. 12 Bradley Currier from Hall High in the first round.

Foran High’s No. 17 Will Mauro lost by 1:32 fall to Manchester’s No. 15 Shamar Schand in the first round at 132 pounds.

Alexi Giantomidis from Law, the 15th seed at 138 pounds, lost 12-3 to No. 19 Daniel German from Pomperaug in the first round.

Jonathan Law’s Aisaiah Rodriguez, the No. 22 seed at 132 pounds, lost to No. 11 Kyle Sheehan from Pomperaug, 18-8, in the first round.